New rules empowering players have coaches frustrated, contemplating the future of their profession

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The job of coaching in college sports has drastically changed. Switching schools is easier than ever via the transfer portal and the lure of better compensation deals can now be a factor for athletes looking to cash in on their celebrity. It has left many coaches frustrated and some even contemplating leaving the profession. Before the NCAA Tournament began last week, the portal opened up and the floodgate was open: Some 748 Division I men and 594 Division I women entered in just the first week, even while many teams were still playing games.

