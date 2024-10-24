New Reds manager Terry Francona hires hitting coach Chris Valaika away from Guardians

CINCINNATI (AP) — New Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona has hired hitting coach Chris Valaika away from the Cleveland Guardians. The 39-year-old Valaika has been Cleveland’s hitting coach for three years, dating back to Francona’s time running the team. The native of Santa Clarita, California, joined the coaching ranks in 2017 after retiring from playing following the 2015 season. Valaika spent five seasons coaching in the Chicago Cubs organization before moving to Cleveland under Francona.

