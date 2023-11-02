New Red Sox baseball boss Breslow says he is not just another ‘Ivy League nerd’

BOSTON (AP) — New Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow concedes that his Yale University pedigree might put off some Boston fans. The team finished last in three of the last four seasons under another Yalie, Chaim Bloom. But Breslow also spent 13 seasons in the major leagues as a left-handed reliever. He even won two World Series rings with the Red Sox. Breslow says his experience as a player taught him what baseball means in Boston. And he says he is prepared to make the difficult decisions to make the team competitive again.

