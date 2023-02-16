New Rangers ace deGrom says tightness in side `very minor’

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — New Rangers ace Jacob deGrom says the tightness in his left side is very minor. The Rangers have delayed the start of camp workouts for their prized acquisition. The right-hander’s past two seasons with the New York Mets were shortened significantly by injuries. DeGrom says he is already further ahead than normal this spring. He says he had already thrown about six times off a mound before getting to spring training, after usually only getting two or three such sessions before getting the camp. The 34-year-old deGrom signed a $185 million, five-year deal with Texas in December.

