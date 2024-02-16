New Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy not locked into a run-based offense

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — New Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy met with the Las Vegas media on Friday for the first time. He was the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator the past two seasons. Getsy’s goal will be to improve a Raiders offense that was 23rd in the league in scoring at 19.5 points per game. Aidan O’Connell is the incumbent starting quarterback. He has said he expects a fight to keep the spot. O’Connell went 5-4 after Pierce promoted him last season. Getsy says he values mobility in a quarterback. He worked with the elusive Justin Fields in Chicago.

