New racing series aims to increase number of horses competing in US and England

By The Associated Press
In a photo provided by Benoit Photo, Johnny Podres and jockey Geovanni Franco, center left, overpower Lovesick Blues and jockey Juan Hernandez, center right, to win the $100,000 Sensational Star Stakes horse race Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. (Benoit Photo via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A new partnership between The Jockey Club in the United Kingdom and The Stronach Group’s 1/ST will give the winners of turf races in North America and England automatic entries to races in both countries in an effort to increase the number of horses competing on both sides of the Atlantic. The winners of two races in North America this spring will gain entries for two of The Jockey Club UK’s major Group 1 races. The winners of those two races in England in turn will gain entries for two races in California this fall.

