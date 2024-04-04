New racing series aims to increase number of horses competing in US and England

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A new partnership between The Jockey Club in the United Kingdom and The Stronach Group’s 1/ST will give the winners of turf races in North America and England automatic entries to races in both countries in an effort to increase the number of horses competing on both sides of the Atlantic. The winners of two races in North America this spring will gain entries for two of The Jockey Club UK’s major Group 1 races. The winners of those two races in England in turn will gain entries for two races in California this fall.

