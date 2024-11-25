New QB Tommy DeVito can’t spark the Giants and gets trolled by Baker Mayfield

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tommy DeVito didn’t change the New York Giants’ fortunes after taking over at quarterback for the released Daniel Jones. DeVito threw for 189 yards and led the Giants to a late, meaningless touchdown on Sunday in a 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York’s sixth straight defeat. The Giants entered with the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense, and nothing changed. For Giants fans who wanted to see DeVito celebrate a touchdown, Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield mimicked DeVito’s “Tommy Cutlets” pinched-fingers routine. DeVito said he didn’t see the celebration.

