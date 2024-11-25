New QB Tommy DeVito can’t spark the Giants and gets trolled by Baker Mayfield

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) hits New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) after a pass during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tommy DeVito didn’t change the New York Giants’ fortunes after taking over at quarterback for the released Daniel Jones. DeVito threw for 189 yards and led the Giants to a late, meaningless touchdown on Sunday in a 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York’s sixth straight defeat. The Giants entered with the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense, and nothing changed. For Giants fans who wanted to see DeVito celebrate a touchdown, Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield mimicked DeVito’s “Tommy Cutlets” pinched-fingers routine. DeVito said he didn’t see the celebration.

