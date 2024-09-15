New QB Jack Lausch leads Northwestern past Eastern Illinois 31-7

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — New quarterback Jack Lausch got rolling after a slow start, passing for 227 yards and tossing his first two collegiate touchdowns, and Northwestern pulled away Eastern Illinois 31-7 on Saturday night at Martin Stadium.Lausch, a Chicago native and red-shirt sophomore, finished with 20 of 31 passing after connecting on only four of his 13 throws. He hit A.J Henning with 3-yard toss late in the third quarter for Northwestern’s first passing TD this season, then found Marshall Lang with a 9-yard toss midway through the fourth. Joseph Himon II ran in for a touchdown to put Northwestern (2-1) ahead, 14-7, with 14 seconds left in the first half on a quick drive engineered by Lausch after a blocked Eastern Illinois field goal attempt.

