New QB Hank Brown throws for 4 TDs, leads Auburn to 45-19 win over New Mexico

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
Auburn quarterback Hank Brown warms up before an NCAA college football game against New Mexico, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Auburn, Ala.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Hank Brown passed for 235 yards and four touchdowns in his first career start and Jarquez Hunter rushed for 152 yards to lead Auburn to a 45-19 victory over New Mexico. Brown claimed the starting job after Payton Thorne was intercepted four times in a loss to California. Auburn still struggled to put away the winless Lobos until the second half. New Mexico came in as 24-1/2-point underdogs but trailed just 17-13 at the half. Brown was 17-of-25 passing with no major mistakes. Hunter had a touchdown rushing and receiving.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.