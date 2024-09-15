New QB Hank Brown throws for 4 TDs, leads Auburn to 45-19 win over New Mexico

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Hank Brown passed for 235 yards and four touchdowns in his first career start and Jarquez Hunter rushed for 152 yards to lead Auburn to a 45-19 victory over New Mexico. Brown claimed the starting job after Payton Thorne was intercepted four times in a loss to California. Auburn still struggled to put away the winless Lobos until the second half. New Mexico came in as 24-1/2-point underdogs but trailed just 17-13 at the half. Brown was 17-of-25 passing with no major mistakes. Hunter had a touchdown rushing and receiving.

