New Penn State coordinators Kotelnicki and Allen encouraged as spirited spring drills wrap up

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — New Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and defensive coordinator Tom Allen are encouraged by the progress they’ve seen during spring drills. Kotelnicki is the sixth different offensive coordinator hired by James Franklin in his 11 seasons on the job. Kotelnicki is hoping to help Penn State become more explosive offensively after the Nittany Lions sputtered last season in losses to Michigan and Ohio State. Allen takes over for Manny Diaz, who left to become the head coach at Duke. Allen says he likes the physicality he’s seen from a defense that ranked among the best in the country in 2023.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.