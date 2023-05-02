New Patriots receiver Smith-Schuster already feeling at home

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — JuJu Smith-Schuster says his first few weeks as a New England Patriot make him feel as if he’s back in college. He’s been in Foxborough for about three weeks, diving into a new playbook and participating in the team’s offseason conditioning program. He says it’s only reinforced that he made the right decision in free agency. He’s already observed what he calls a varied offense, replete with players that have the ability to catch passes playing different positions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.