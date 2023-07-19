New par-3 17th hole attracting all the attention at British Open. It could prove decisive on Sunday

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, bottom right plays out of a bunker on the 17th hole during a practice round for the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Royal Liverpool is filled with rich golf history but it’s the redesigned 17th hole that is getting most of the attention ahead of the British Open this week. The picturesque par 3 was bulldozed into place a few years ago to provide some drama on Sunday at the 151st Open. It is only 136 yards long but is well protected and could yield everything from easy birdies to high scores. Jon Rahm says the hole “can be pivotal” on the last day.

