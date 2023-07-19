New par-3 17th hole attracting all the attention at British Open. It could prove decisive on Sunday

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Royal Liverpool is filled with rich golf history but it’s the redesigned 17th hole that is getting most of the attention ahead of the British Open this week. The picturesque par 3 was bulldozed into place a few years ago to provide some drama on Sunday at the 151st Open. It is only 136 yards long but is well protected and could yield everything from easy birdies to high scores. Jon Rahm says the hole “can be pivotal” on the last day.

