New pair Metelkina and Berulava lead European figure skating championships after short program

KAUNAS, Lithuania (AP) — Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava of Georgia have taken the lead after the pairs short program at the European figure skating championships in their first season together. The 18-year-old Metelkina and 21-year-old Berulava scored 71.30 points for the lead. They had only competed in three junior competitions and one second-tier senior event together before Wednesday. Germany’s Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin are in second place on 69.63. Lucrezia Beccari and Matteo Guarise are in third for Italy on 67.05.

