New Padres manager Mike Shildt to meet with Juan Soto in Miami on Dec. 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New San Diego manager Mike Shildt has texted with outfielder Juan Soto and plans to meet with the Padres superstar later this month. Shildt said Tuesday at Major League Baseball’s winter meetings that he’s been trying to get down to Florida to visit Soto. The Padres acquired the slugger from Washington via trade in August 2022. Shildt said he’s seen a lot of Padres players since taking the job and had dinner with some while they were in San Diego. He plans to visit Soto in Miami on Dec. 17. Soto is eligible for arbitration again this winter and could be traded. He earned $23 million last season and can become a free agent following the 2025 World Series.

