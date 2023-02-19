New Orleans upsets Northwestern St 68-65 to end 9-game skid

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Jordan Johnson scored 23 points to lead New Orleans to a 68-65 victory over Northwestern State, snapping the Demons’ nine-game win streak. Johnson sank 6 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers for the Privateers (8-18, 5-10 Southland Conference). Tyson Jackson finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Reserve Marquez Cooper scored 10. Demarcus Sharp totaled 22 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals for the Demons (19-9, 11-4).

