New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson signs a four-year extension

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson has signed a four-year contract extension. Granderson is in his fifth NFL season and first as a full-time starter after beating out 2021 first-round draft choice Payton Turner. He has a team-leading 2 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble in the first two games. General manager Mickey Loomis confirmed the deal, which reportedly is worth $35 million. NFL Network first reported the extension. A former Wyoming standout, Granderson has played in 56 career games with nine starts. He has 17 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.

