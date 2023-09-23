New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson signs a four-year extension

By BRETT MARTEL The Associated Press
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, left, is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerald Herbert]

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson has signed a four-year contract extension. Granderson is in his fifth NFL season and first as a full-time starter after beating out 2021 first-round draft choice Payton Turner. He has a team-leading 2 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble in the first two games. General manager Mickey Loomis confirmed the deal, which reportedly is worth $35 million. NFL Network first reported the extension.  A former Wyoming standout, Granderson has played in 56 career games with nine starts. He has 17 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.

