New Orleans beats Texas A&M-Commerce 84-78 to snap long skid

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Jamond Vincent had 20 points in New Orleans’ 84-78 win against Texas A&M-Commerce, which snapped a nine-game skid for the Privateers. Vincent added eight rebounds for the Privateers (7-18, 4-10 Southland Conference). Jordan Johnson scored 14 points and added five assists. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse recorded 11 points. Jerome Brewer Jr. led the way for the Lions (11-16, 7-6) with 16 points.

