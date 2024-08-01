New Orioles lefty Trevor Rogers starts vs. Guardians as AL East leaders make flurry of moves

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles made a flurry of moves in a busy week. They designated outfielder Cristian Pache for assignment, less than a week after acquiring him in a trade from Philadelphia. The AL Central leaders also activated outfielder Eloy Jiménez, left-hander Trevor Rogers and outfielder Austin Slater after obtaining them in trades. Rogers started Thursday night at Cleveland. Baltimore put All-Star infielder Jordan Westburg on the 10-day injured list and optioned outfielder Heston Kjerstad and left-hander Keegan Akin to Norfolk. Westburg broke his right hand when he was hit by a pitch in Wednesday’s win over Toronto.

