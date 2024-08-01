New Orioles lefty Trevor Rogers starts vs. Guardians as AL East leaders make flurry of moves

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg is unable to field a single ground ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephanie Scarbrough]

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles made a flurry of moves in a busy week. They designated outfielder Cristian Pache for assignment, less than a week after acquiring him in a trade from Philadelphia. The AL Central leaders also activated outfielder Eloy Jiménez, left-hander Trevor Rogers and outfielder Austin Slater after obtaining them in trades. Rogers started Thursday night at Cleveland. Baltimore put All-Star infielder Jordan Westburg on the 10-day injured list and optioned outfielder Heston Kjerstad and left-hander Keegan Akin to Norfolk. Westburg broke his right hand when he was hit by a pitch in Wednesday’s win over Toronto.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.