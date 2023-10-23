New option set for top high school girls basketball players next summer after AAU season ends

NEW YORK (AP) — Top high school girls basketball players will have a new option to play in next summer after the AAU season is over as Overtime is starting a league for them — Overtime Select. The company, which began as a digital media group, has been running a boys’ basketball league since 2021 and has a social media presence with nearly 100 million followers across its platforms. This is the first women’s league it’s run, although they’ve had events for girls before. The league has already gotten commitments from high school juniors Aaliyah Chavez, Jasmine Davidson and the Pauldo sisters Mia and Mya. Chavez and Davidson are ranked 1-2 in their class according to ESPN rankings.

