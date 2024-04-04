New Oklahoma State basketball coach Steve Lutz embraces Cowboys’ tradition

New Oklahoma State basketball coach Steve Lutz embraces the expectations that come with leading a program that has won two national titles and featured Hall of Fame coaches Henry Iba and Eddie Sutton. The Cowboys have reached six Final Fours, but none since 2004. The 51-year-old Lutz looks to carry the banner as Oklahoma State tries to recapture its past glory. Lutz takes over for Mike Boynton, who was fired after going 119-109 in seven seasons, including a 12-20 mark this past season. Lutz was an assistant under Purdue’s Matt Painter and Creighton’s Greg McDermott. After that, he spent two years as head coach at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and a year at Western Kentucky, compiling a 69-35 overall record and reaching the NCAA Tournament all three years.

