New OC Riley looks to push Clemson offense into next gear

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Garrett Riley is eager to push Clemson’s offense into another gear as its new coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Riley was named to the Tigers’ position just a few days after leading TCU’s offense through its electrifying run to the national title game. Riley is the reigning Broyles Award winner as the game’s top assistant. He received a three-year contract worth $1.75 million per season last month. Although still assessing personnel, Riley is confident the Tigers have what it takes to get back to the College Football Playoff.

