New Oakland Ballers independent minor league team offers ownership stake opportunity to fans

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Baseball fans and others interested in supporting the new Oakland Ballers independent minor league team can now purchase ownership stakes in the expansion club. The B’s announced the opportunity with the launch of a community investment campaign they hope will revolutionize the sports ownership model. The club had secured more than 800 reserved shares by midday Thursday.

