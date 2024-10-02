New No. 1 Alabama visits Vanderbilt after both had close games against Top 10 opponents

Alabama takes its new No. 1 ranking on the road. The Crimson Tide visit Vanderbilt on Saturday, fresh from a win over fifth-ranked Georgia that vaulted them to the top of the poll. The Commodores, meanwhile, took No. 9 Missouri into double overtime before falling. They’ll have to contend with two of the top playmakers in the Southeastern Conference, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams. They combined for what proved the winning touchdown against No. 5 Georgia. Vanderbilt is coming off an open date with the Commodores looking for their first win over a top-ranked team.

