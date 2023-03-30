New NHLPA head Walsh quickly figuring out player priorities

Marty Walsh is just beginning to understand the situation he walked into as head of the NHL Players’ Association. Less than two weeks into his new job, the former U.S. Secretary of Labor has already figured out two major concerns for players. Walsh knows they want to get back on the ice for a major international tournament and that they don’t want to pay any more of their salaries into escrow. Dealing with the salary cap and negotiations on another World Cup of Hockey are therefore two immediate priorities. Walsh has already met briefly with Commissioner Gary Bettman to discuss the possibility of raising the cap.

