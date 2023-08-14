New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule wants to win now, but he promises to take no shortcuts

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule says he wants to win right now but won’t take any shortcuts in rebuilding one of college football’s traditional programs. Rhule takes over a program coming off six straight losing seasons. Rhule brought success to Temple and Baylor before moving to the NFL. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts began pursuing Rhule immediately after the Carolina Panthers fired Rhule last October. Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims will start at quarterback. Defensive coordinator Tony White has installed a 3-3-5 base alignment. Nebraska opens Aug. 31 at Minnesota.

