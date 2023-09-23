New Mexico survives late UMass rally to win 34-31 in OT

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Jacory Croskey-Merritt scored on a 2-yard run in overtime and New Mexico survived a late rally to beat Massachusetts 34-31. Freshman backup quarterback Ahmad Haston threw a 65-yard scoring strike to Anthony Simpson with 45 seconds remaining in regulation and the Minutemen (1-4) added the two-point conversion to knot the score at 28 and force overtime. UMass got the ball first but had to settle for Cameron Carson’s 34-yard field goal, setting the stage for the Lobos (2-2). New Mexico took a 14-0 lead after one quarter on Dylan Hopkins’ 12-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Medford and Croskey-Merritt’s 21-yard scoring run.

