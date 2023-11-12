New Mexico State tops Western Kentucky 38-29 to earn a berth in C-USA championship game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw two touchdown passes and Dylan Early had a 57-yard interception return to propel New Mexico State to a 38-29 win over Western Kentucky and into the Conference-USA championship game. Eli Stowers had a 7-yard touchdown reception and 7-yard TD run for the Aggies, who won the game by holding the ball almost 10 minutes and keeping Austin Reed off the field. Reed threw for three touchdowns and ran for another for the Hilltoppers, but the pick 6 with 2:57 to go pushed the NMSU lead to 38-21. Reed’s 72-yard connection with Elijah Young and his 13-yard run had Western Kentucky on top 14-0 midway through the first quarter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.