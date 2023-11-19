New Mexico State throttles Auburn 31-10 for first win over SEC team

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Diego Pavia passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns and New Mexico State upset Auburn 31-10 for the Aggies’ first win over a Southeastern Conference team. New Mexico State outscored the Tigers 21-3 in the second half after coming in as 23-1/2-point underdogs. The Aggies, who have already clinched a spot in the Conference USA championship game against No. 25 Liberty, had lost their first 27 meetings against SEC teams. Jerry Kill’s team put this one away with two successful fourth-down gambles in the fourth quarter.

