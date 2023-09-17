New Mexico State takes down New Mexico behind Pavia in 27-17 win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns and he added another 96 yards on the ground to spark the Aggies to a 27-17 win over rival New Mexico. New Mexico State held a 20-10 lead until Andrew Erickson caught a touchdown pass for the Lobos. But the Aggies immediately responded with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Pavia to Jonathan Brady to restore a 10-point advantage at 27-17. This is the second straight win in the series for New Mexico State, who got 54 rushing yards and touchdown from Star Thomas.

