New Mexico State suspends Carpenter indefinitely for throwing punch against Liberty

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State has suspended forward Robert Carpenter indefinitely from all team activities after he was ejected for punching a Liberty player in the face on Thursday night. Carpenter was ejected in the first half of the Aggies’ 79-73 overtime win after he got tangled with Shiloh Robinson under the basket and punched the Liberty forward in the face. Robinson fell to the floor clutching his face and was attended to by New Mexico State trainers. Carpenter was issued a flagrant 2 foul and ejected. Aggies coach Jason Hooten apologized to Liberty coach Ritchie McKay after the game and again in a statement on Friday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.