New Mexico State beats fellow C-USA newcomer Sam Houston 27-13 behind Diego Pavia’s 3 total TDs

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Diego Pavia passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 115 yards and one TD as New Mexico State scored 27 unanswered points before holding off winless Sam Houston 27-13 on Wednesday night. New Mexico State (4-3, 2-1 Conference USA) led 27-0 at halftime after holding Sam Houston (0-6, 0-3) to just seven first downs and 130 total yards. The Bearkats finished with 367 yards and 19 first downs. Keegan Shoemaker led Sam Houston on two scoring drives in the second half, the second ending in Noah Smith’s 6-yard touchdown catch with 12:01 left in the fourth quarter. The Bearkats defense forced New Mexico State to punt on its next two possessions, but their offense couldn’t take advantage.

