New Mexico St settlement in sex-assault, hazing case worth $8 million to players

New Mexico State agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit involving two basketball players who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates. Terms of the settlement were released on the state’s open-records site. Deuce Benjamin and his father, William, who was a co-defendant, will receive $4.125 million, while another player, Shak Odunewu, will receive $3.875 million. In agreeing to the settlement, the New Mexico State board of regents does not admit liability. The funds will come from a state risk-management insurance policy and is not expected to impact the school’s annual budget.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.