New Mexico St settlement in sex-assault, hazing case worth $8 million to players

By EDDIE PELLS The Associated Press
FILE -Former New Mexico State NCAA college basketball player Deuce Benjamin speaks at a news conference in Las Cruces, N.M., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Shak Odunewu and Deuce Benjamin, the former New Mexico State basketball players who filed a lawsuit alleging they were ganged up on and sexually assaulted by teammates have settled the case, one of their attorneys said Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andres Leighton]

New Mexico State agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit involving two basketball players who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates. Terms of the settlement were released on the state’s open-records site. Deuce Benjamin and his father, William, who was a co-defendant, will receive $4.125 million, while another player, Shak Odunewu, will receive $3.875 million. In agreeing to the settlement, the New Mexico State board of regents does not admit liability. The funds will come from a state risk-management insurance policy and is not expected to impact the school’s annual budget.

