New Mexico snaps nation’s longest conference losing streak at 14 with 42-21 win over Hawaii

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dylan Hopkins threw three touchdown passes and New Mexico beat Hawaii 42-21 on Saturday, snapping the nation’s longest active conference losing streak at 14. The Lobos also won a home conference game after 20 straight Mountain West losses in Albuquerque dating to 2017. Hawaii has lost its last 10 road games. Hopkins was 20-of-25 passing for 202 yards. Jeremiah Hixon had two touchdown catches. Andrew Henry rushed for 112 yards on 13 carries with a TD. Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran for two TDs. Hawaii’s Brayden Schager was 33-of-52 passing for 345 yards with three touchdown passes, two to Steven McBride.

