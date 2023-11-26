New Mexico fires Danny Gonzales after he goes 11-32 over four seasons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has fired football coach Danny Gonzales, who never won more than four games over four seasons. The Lobos were 11-32 under Gonzales and ended this season 4-8 after a 44-41 loss to Utah State on Saturday. Athletic director Eddie Nuñez said Gonzales brought stability to the football program during a difficult time and that he is grateful for the positive impact Gonzales had on his players. The 47-year-old Gonzales is an Albuquerque native who played for the Lobos and was an assistant under former coach Rocky Long.

