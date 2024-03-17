New Mexico fends off San Diego State 68-61 for MWC title, automatic berth in NCAA Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jaelen House had 28 points, Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 21 and JT Toppin posted a double-double to propel sixth-seeded New Mexico to a 68-61 victory over No. 5 seed San Diego State in the championship game of the Mountain West Conference Tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center, earning the Lobos an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. New Mexico (26-9) had already made history by becoming the first team in the conference to win three games to reach the final. The Lobos won all three games by double digits and trailed for a total of 42 seconds. They were on the short end for just 6:38 against the Aztecs.

