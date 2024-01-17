New Mexico beats No. 16 Utah State 99-86 for second straight victory over ranked team

By The Associated Press
New Mexico guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. passes the ball as Utah State guard Mason Falslev defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Draper]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Nelly Joseph scored a season-high 26 points, Donovan Dent had 15 points and a career-high 14 assists, and New Mexico beat No. 16 Utah State 99-86 on Tuesday night, its second straight victory over a ranked opponent. The Lobos (15-3, 3-2 Mountain West) had six players in double figures. Jaelen House added 14 points to help New Mexico end a seven-game losing streak to the Aggies. New Mexico was coming off a victory over then-No. 19 San Diego State on Saturday. Ian Martinez scored 22 points and Mason Falsey had 19, but Utah State (16-2, 4-1) had its 15-game winning streak snapped.

