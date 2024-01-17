New Mexico beats No. 16 Utah State 99-86 for second straight victory over ranked team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Nelly Joseph scored a season-high 26 points, Donovan Dent had 15 points and a career-high 14 assists, and New Mexico beat No. 16 Utah State 99-86 on Tuesday night, its second straight victory over a ranked opponent. The Lobos (15-3, 3-2 Mountain West) had six players in double figures. Jaelen House added 14 points to help New Mexico end a seven-game losing streak to the Aggies. New Mexico was coming off a victory over then-No. 19 San Diego State on Saturday. Ian Martinez scored 22 points and Mason Falsey had 19, but Utah State (16-2, 4-1) had its 15-game winning streak snapped.

