New Mavs owners with casino ties preach patience on gambling in Texas as they plan for new arena

DALLAS (AP) — New Dallas Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont says the families with casino ties that recently bought the club are taking a long-term view over gambling prospects in Texas. The Dumont and Miriam Adelson families are likely to pursue a new arena sometime after the American Airlines Center lease expires in 2031. The vision is for the arena to be built with a casino resort. Dumont says the timing is uncertain on when Texas lawmakers might clear the way for casino gambling. Miriam Adelson is the widow of Las Vegas Sands Corp. founder Sheldon Adelson.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.