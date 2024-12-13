New Marshall coach Tony Gibson jumps into recruiting own players who flocked to transfer portal

Tony Gibson is having to recruit many of his own players as he jumps into his first college head coaching job at Marshall. Gibson was named on Sunday to replace Charles Huff, who left to take over at Southern Miss. At least 25 Marshall players have entered the transfer portal since it opened Monday. On offense that includes all three quarterbacks who played this season, the team’s leading rusher and three of the top seven wide receivers. All of those players could choose to return. Gibson spent nearly three decades as an assistant, including the past six seasons at N.C. State.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.