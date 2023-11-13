New Marlins president Peter Bendix relishes ‘perfect fit’ in Miami as he takes over the organization

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins formally introduced their new president of baseball operations Peter Bendix Monday after announcing the hire one week ago. Bendix spent the past 15 years in the front offices of the Tampa Bay Rays and had no intention of leaving that organization unless it was the exact right circumstance. Monday, he said joining the Marlins was the perfect fit, and the team will try to replicate the Ray’s concistent success under Bendix.

