New Marlins exec Peter Bendix makes trade with former team, acquiring Vidal Bruján from Rays

MIAMI (AP) — Peter Bendix has completed a trade with his former team in one of his first major moves since taking over the Miami Marlins, acquiring utilityman Vidal Bruján and right-hander Calvin Faucher from the Tampa Bay Rays. Miami sent minor league prospects Erick Lara and Andrew Lindsey to Tampa Bay in the deal, along with a player to be named. Bendix was formally introduced as Miami’s new president of baseball operations on Monday. He most recently had been the Rays’ senior vice president of baseball operations and general manager.

