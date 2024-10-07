New manager Terry Francona says Cincinnati Reds job ‘just felt right’

By MITCH STACY The Associated Press
FILE -Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona applauds during a tribute video before the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Cleveland. Terry Francona has been hired to manage the Cincinnati Reds, returning to the major leagues a year after he stepped down in Cleveland because of health. A person familiar with the situation confirmed the move on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024 on condition of anonymity because the Reds had not announced the decision.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

Terry Francona has been officially introduced as the manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Surrounded by team officials, media members and well-wishers, the 65-year-old Francona says he feels healthy and is ready to take over for the fired David Bell. Francona promised fans an organized coaching staff pushing players to work harder than they ever have before. Known as Tito, Francona comes to Cincinnati as one of baseball’s most beloved managers. He has a 1,950-1,672 record in 23 years as a big-league manager with Philadelphia (1997-2000), the Red Sox (2004-2011) and the Guardians (2013-2023).

