New manager Terry Francona says Cincinnati Reds job ‘just felt right’

Terry Francona has been officially introduced as the manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Surrounded by team officials, media members and well-wishers, the 65-year-old Francona says he feels healthy and is ready to take over for the fired David Bell. Francona promised fans an organized coaching staff pushing players to work harder than they ever have before. Known as Tito, Francona comes to Cincinnati as one of baseball’s most beloved managers. He has a 1,950-1,672 record in 23 years as a big-league manager with Philadelphia (1997-2000), the Red Sox (2004-2011) and the Guardians (2013-2023).

