New manager, old problems for Granada in La Liga defeat at Cadiz

CADIZ, Spain (AP) — Granada got no new manager bounce as coach José Ramón Sandoval watched his side go down at fellow relegation contender Cadiz 1-0 in the Spanish league. Sandoval took charge for the first time since replacing Alexander Medina last week but Robert Navarro’s second-half goal proved to be the difference between the sides. Granada remains second from bottom on the table, 11 points adrift of Cadiz and 13 behind fourth bottom club Celta Vigo. Three clubs go down to the second division.

