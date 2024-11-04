New Man United coach Ruben Amorim says he’ll be compared to Alex Ferguson if Sporting beats Man City

Ruben Amorim has a chance to quickly endear himself to Manchester United fans when he comes face to face with Pep Guardiola. Amorim is serving a notice period at Sporting Lisbon before taking up his new role as United head coach. He faces Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday and knows the scrutiny will be on him even before he officially takes over at Old Trafford on Nov. 11. And while victory against City will do nothing for United, it will be an early endorsement of the club’s decision to fire Erik ten Hag last week and replace him with Amorim, 39.

