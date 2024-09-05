New-look Seahawks under Mike Macdonald host revamped Broncos to open the season

The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos will open the regular season on Sunday with both teams sporting new looks. For Seattle, it is now led by Mike Macdonald who is the youngest coach in the NFL at age 37. Macdonald was the replacement for Pete Carroll who was let go after 14 seasons. Macdonald’s task is boosting a team with talent, but has been stuck at nine wins the past two seasons. In Denver, Sean Payton’s second season in charge means a new quarterback. The Broncos are turning to rookie Bo Nix to try and spark a turnaround.

