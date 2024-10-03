New-look Sabres face familiar challenge in attempting to end what’s become a 13-year playoff drought

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
Buffalo Sabres NHL hockey team head coach Lindy Ruff watches from the bench during an ice hockey match against Red Bull Munich in Munich, Germany, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.(Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sven Hoppe]

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have a new coach in Lindy Ruff and a new captain in Rasmus Dahlin. They have an arena with a flashy new scoreboard and a newly installed roof.  With that also comes a history of unfulfilled hopes accompanying the team’s NHL-record 13-year playoff drought. General manager Kevyn Adams says his rebuilding plan has the team in position to finally capitalize on its young talent under the guidance of a veteran coach. It’s now on the Sabres to deliver.

