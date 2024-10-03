New-look Sabres face familiar challenge in attempting to end what’s become a 13-year playoff drought

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have a new coach in Lindy Ruff and a new captain in Rasmus Dahlin. They have an arena with a flashy new scoreboard and a newly installed roof. With that also comes a history of unfulfilled hopes accompanying the team’s NHL-record 13-year playoff drought. General manager Kevyn Adams says his rebuilding plan has the team in position to finally capitalize on its young talent under the guidance of a veteran coach. It’s now on the Sabres to deliver.

