New-look Knicks blown out by defending champion Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — The new-look New York Knicks were no match in their first test against the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics. After a pair of big offseason moves that landed them Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, the Knicks fell behind early and were blown out by the Celtics 132-109 on Tuesday in Boston’s banner raising night. Looking to reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000, the Knicks had trouble keeping up with Boston’s barrage of 3-pointers as the Celtics tied an NBA record with 29 made 3s.

