New-look Cardinals open Gannon’s first year, await QB Kyler Murray’s return

The Arizona Cardinals open their first training camp with new coach Jonathan Gannon, who was hired to replace the fired Kliff Kingsbury. Gannon faces a tough task in his first season. The Cardinals are widely expected to be one of the NFL’s worst teams after losing J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins, Zach Allen and other key contributors. Franchise quarterback Kyler Murray is still recovering from an ACL tear and it’s unclear when he might return to the field.

