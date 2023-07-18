New-look Cardinals open Gannon’s first year, await QB Kyler Murray’s return

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, center, talks with Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, left, and head coach Jonathan Gannon during workouts at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. Franchise quarterback Kyler Murray is still recovering from an ACL tear. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

The Arizona Cardinals open their first training camp with new coach Jonathan Gannon, who was hired to replace the fired Kliff Kingsbury. Gannon faces a tough task in his first season. The Cardinals are widely expected to be one of the NFL’s worst teams after losing J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins, Zach Allen and other key contributors. Franchise quarterback Kyler Murray is still recovering from an ACL tear and it’s unclear when he might return to the field.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.