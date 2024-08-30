New-look Atletico still working out the kinks ahead of visit to Athletic Bilbao

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atletico Madrid went on an ambitious rebuild this summer to give Diego Simeone a squad that could at least keep his team in the Spanish title conversation. The club spent over 180 million euros to bring in Argentina forward Julián Álvarez, Norway striker Alexander Sorloth, Spain defender Robin Le Normand, and midfielder Conor Gallagher from Chelsea. But it has only one win in three La Liga games. Next, it faces a tough trip to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

