New-look AAC releases ’23 football slate with 6 new schools

By The Associated Press
FILE - Tulane tight end Will Wallace, left, celebrates his team's victory against Central Florida at the end of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. The American Athletic Conference released its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday that includes the league's six incoming teams. Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA all officially join the AAC on July 1. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Hinton]

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The American Athletic Conference has released its 2023 football schedule that includes the league’s six incoming teams. Each of the 14 AAC teams will play eight conference games in a single-division format. The top two teams in the standings will play in the conference championship game on Dec. 2. Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA all officially join the AAC on July 1. Their move from Conference USA will be completed at the same time that current AAC members Cincinnati, Houston and UCF depart for the Big 12 Conference.

