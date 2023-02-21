New-look AAC releases ’23 football slate with 6 new schools

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The American Athletic Conference has released its 2023 football schedule that includes the league’s six incoming teams. Each of the 14 AAC teams will play eight conference games in a single-division format. The top two teams in the standings will play in the conference championship game on Dec. 2. Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA all officially join the AAC on July 1. Their move from Conference USA will be completed at the same time that current AAC members Cincinnati, Houston and UCF depart for the Big 12 Conference.

