New Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell vows to get historic program back on top

Kim Caldwell and the Tennessee Lady Vols are taking a very big leap together with the young coach tasked with turning the historic program back into title contenders. Quickly too. Caldwell has coached only one of her eight seasons as a Division I head coach. Now she will be working in the shadow cast by the late Pat Summitt and her eight national championship banners hanging in the rafters. Caldwell addressed how Summitt changed women’s basketball when introduced Tuesday. Caldwell said she will never be Pat Summitt and nobody can. Caldwell said she will strive every day to be someone Summitt would have been proud of.

